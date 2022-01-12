Elvira Oeberg notched her third World Cup win of the season as she won the final sprint before the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The Swede closed the gap on World Cup leader Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who finished second, as the duo underlined their status as the best in the world this season.

Between them, they have won the last seven World Cup events, and after both shooting clear in Ruhpolding, they finished comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.

Oeberg took victory by 21.8 seconds from the Norwegian World Cup leader, with Dorothea Wierer completing the podium just ahead of Dzinara Alimbekava.

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet could have finished on the podium, but one miss on the standing shoot cost her as she had to settle for fifth when shooting clear would have seen her beat everyone bar Oeberg.

With the victory, Oeberg is up to 509 points, 82 behind leader Olsbu Roeiseland, while Alimbekava sits in third.

The action in Ruhpolding continues on Thursday with the men's sprint.

