Quentin Fillon Maillet and Marta Olsbu Roeiseland were victorious on the final day of the Biathlon World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.

After previous events across Friday and Saturday, Fillon Maillet triumphed in the menâ€™s 12.5km pursuit on Sunday morning.

The Frenchman finished first in a time of 36:48.3 with Swedenâ€™s Sebastian Samuelsson, Olympic silver medallist at this distance, finishing 9.9s back in second place.

Norwayâ€™s Tarjei Boe and Sturla Holm Laegreid finished third and fourth respectively, with Russian Alexandr Loginov in fifth.

Fillon Maillet now tops the World Cup standings on 461 points ahead of compatriot Emilien Jacquelin who is 12 points behind in second, with Samuelsson and Boe in third and fourth.

Roeiseland won the womenâ€™s 10km pursuit in dominant fashion, with the Olympic 7.5km silver medallist claiming victory by over 30 seconds.

The Norwegian sealed victory in 33:18.8, with Swedenâ€™s 15km Olympic champion Hanna Oeberg 33.4 seconds behind in second and Belarusian Dzinara Alimbekava finishing in third.

Franceâ€™s Julia Simon and Anais Chevalier-Bouchet finished in fourth and fifth respectively.

Roeiseland now holds a commanding lead in the World Cup standings sitting on 537 points, with Swedenâ€™s Elvira Oeberg in second place on 449 points and Alimbekava in third. Sportsbeat 2021

