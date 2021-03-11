Quentin Fillon Maillet produced a perfect display as he won his second biathlon World Cup event in the men's 10km sprint in Nove Mesto.

The Frenchman has been one of the fastest skiers this season but is often let down by his shooting. However in the Czech Republic he shot clean and was able to finish 11.3 seconds clear of Norway's Tarjei Boe.

Boe had set the early running by shooting clear but could not quite make it successive victories in Nove Mesto.

Lukas Hofer of Italy completed the podium, 3.5 seconds further back.

World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Boe continued to struggle on the range, missing twice in the prone shoot as he could only manage ninth spot.

That opened up the opportunity for Sturla Holm Laegreid to close the gap in the race for the overall crystal globe but the young Norwegian missed a shot on the standing shoot and finished fifth, missing out on the podium as a result.

The men's action continues in the pursuit on Saturday.

Sportsbeat 2021

