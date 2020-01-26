Fillon-Maillet triumphs in 15km biathlon mass start in Slovenia

The 27-year-old was triumphant in the penultimate race of the sixth World Cup stage, crossing the line in 36:21.5 to top the podium ahead of Germany's Benedikt Doll.

Doll was runner-up after edging out Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe, who beat his compatriot Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen to the final spot on the podium.

Overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade (601 points) finished in fifth, allowing Fillon-Maillet (532) to gain ground on the Frenchman at the top of the standings with Boe (482) in third.