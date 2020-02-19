Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen with World Championship gold

The 31-year-old nearly had the perfect competition – only missing his last shot on the range – to finish in a time of 49:43.1 and secure gold.

It was the Frenchman's 11th world title in individual events at the World Championships and sees him draw level with legend Ole Einar Bjoerndaelen.

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe was Fourcade's nearest competitor crossing the line 57 seconds behind the Frenchman to seal silver.

The podium was completed by Austria's Dominik Landertinger, who finished 1:22.2 behind Fourcade.

But it was not just World Championship gold, the five-time Olympic champion was heading home with as he also clinched the men's World Cup individual title ending with 174 points after three events – 29 points ahead of Boe.

Fourcade also leads the overall World Cup standings, now sitting on 752 points, 94 clear of compatriot Quentin Fillon Maillet, with Boe a further 28 points back.

Sportsbeat 2020