Fourcade leads French quadruple in Oestersund
Martin Fourcade scored his first win of the season as France made history by claiming the top four spots in the Men's 20km Individual at the Biathlon World Cup in Oestersund, Sweden.
It was a brilliant start to the winter season for Fourcade, who won in 53:11.9 in front of his three French counterparts, Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon-Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin. For Fourcade, it was the 77th victory of his career and for France, it's the first time a country has dominated the top four spots since 2005.
