Fourcade moves into overall lead with mass start victory

Fourcade, who had made a slow start to the season, now has three wins to his name, and in the absence of Johannes Thingnes Boe on paternity leave, he moved top of the overall World Cup standings.

It was very close to a second successive French one-two, but home favourite Arnd Peiffer finished like a train to snatch second place from Simon Desthieux by just two tenths.

However both were 20 seconds back on Fourcade, who missed just twice on the range on his way to victory.

Tarjei Boe, who was second in the overall rankings had another tough day as he finished 25th.

As a result he drops down to fourth in the standings, with Fourcade top of the pile on 387, the younger Boe 13 points back and Desthieux now up to third.

