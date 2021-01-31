Germany and Norway claimed dominant relay victories on the final day of the Biathlon European Championships in Duszniki Zdroj. Norway won their first goal medal of the Championships in the 4x6km mixed relay, thanks to Emilie Kalkenberg, Aasne Skrede, Erlend Bjontegaard and Sivert Bakken. Bakken shot clean on the anchor leg to see his team to victory by a margin of 30.7s. Germany won silver in the mixed event but got revenge in the single mixed relay discipline. Stefanie Scherer and Justus Strelow missed only five targets to get home 21s ahead of France and 26.7 ahead of Russia. Sportsbeat 2021