France followed up their mixed relay success in Oberhof, Germany with men's relay success at the same venue in the biathlon World Cup.

Julia Simon and Emilien Jacquelin claimed the mixed win five days ago and the latter added to that by leading his country to a narrow success in the men's equivalent.

Alongside teammates Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon Maillet and Fabien Claude, Jacquelin anchored France to a first men's relay success of the season in a time of 1:22:28.0.

That was 4.2 seconds clear of the second placed Norwegian quartet of Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Johannes Dale, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe.

That second place, Norway's third men's relay podium from three races this season, sees them move clear at the top of the relay standings by 18 points from Sweden, who could only finish seventh here.

Italy rounded off the podium, 1:06.6 minutes behind, to secure a first men's podium, individual or relay, of the season for the nation.

Victory moved France up to fourth in the relay standings on 132 points, with Germany occupying third on 136.

"It feels so great," Jacquelin, reflecting on the win, said. "The whole team trust me and it pushed me to be more confident.

"Last year we were not good at relay, I was really bad at relay, so it's a good win."

