Germany claimed victory in the biathlon World Cup menâ€™s relay to open their account for the season in the final event.

The German men had managed just two bronze medal finishes this year, but finally got it right in Nove Mesto to take victory ahead of the Russian Ski Federation.

Norway earned the bronze, three penalty loops proving costly, but that was enough to take the crystal globe.

Sweden would have needed victory to overtake them, but the Swedes were well off the pace in 11th spot.

France also looked like they might challenge for the win but on the final leg Emilien Jacquelin missed seven shots in the prone and they had to settle for fifth as he had to do four penalty loops.

Philipp Nawrath was the least experienced member of the German team, but he produced a brilliant final leg to see them to victory by 1:21.7 from Russia, with Norway a further 12 seconds back.

And the 28-year-old was clearly thrilled to have got the job done.

He said: "It's great. My teammates did a great job, everyone did their best. On the shooting range, everyone did a good job so I only had to do my best and bring it to the end. I tried to keep cool, that's the only thing you concentrate on, focus on the targets. You have to forget everything else.â€

