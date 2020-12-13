Marte Olsbu Roeiseland hailed a 'really good day' as she claimed her second World Cup pursuit triumph in Hochfilzen, Austria.

The Norweigan raced away from sprint winner Dzinara Alimbekava in the last loop to seal a dominant victory in the women's 10km pursuit in a time of 29:04.6.

Biathlon Sweden pip Norway to biathlon relay crown in Hochfilzen AN HOUR AGO

Alimbekava finished 13.9 seconds further back while France's Julia Simon finished third, 17.8 seconds behind the winning time.

"I felt really good today," Roeiseland said. "Already in the first round, my skis were just fantastic. It was so fun to race.

"I just have to thank the wax men and the wax team today; it was amazing. My shape was also good so it was a good combo."

With that win Roeiseland moves top of the overall standings with 271 points, six ahead of second-place Alimbekava with Hanna Oberg third on 259.

Sportsbeat 2020

Hochfilzen Samuelsson leads Sweden home to men's relay win in Hochfilzen 5 HOURS AGO