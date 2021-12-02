Lisa Theresa Hauser surged to the first sprint victory of her Biathlon World Cup career and took the yellow bib in the process with a dominant performance in Oestersund.

In the women's 7.5km sprint, Hauser shot clean and skied powerfully to cross the line in 19:30.2, a comfortable 12.5 seconds clear of home favourite Elvira Oeberg who incurred two penalties on the range but still secured a career-best silver.

Hanna Sola of Belarus, with one penalty, crossed the line a further 1.9s slower to complete the podium.

The Austrian claimed her maiden individual World Cup gold in the 15km individual race back in January of this year in Antholz-Anterselva before adding the 12.5km mass start World Championship title to her CV less than a month later but had never triumphed over the shortest distance.

That changed thanks to a victory built on perfect shooting, as the standing stage saw her take a lead she never looked like surrendering in Sweden, and after also moving top of the overall season standings to grab the yellow bib, the 27-year-old was in disbelief.

"It is just so good for me to win a sprint race," said Hauser. "I mean it was perfect with zero-zero on the range; really good running for me.

"I had a good start last weekend [silver in the 15km individual] but I did not expect a victory in the sprint. It is just amazing; I really enjoyed it.

"I do not know if I am happy about getting the yellow bib or I get more nervous! It is unbelievable. Now I am really speechless."

Norway's female biathletes had a less successful day however, with Marte Olsbu Roeiseland's 12th-place finish making her the best-performing Norwegian.

Meanwhile, in the men's 10km sprint, home favourite Sebastian Samuelsson battled to an impressive win as he followed up the second World Cup victory of his career over the weekend with a third just four days later.

The Swede missed one target on the prone stage but took the lead after shooting clean on the standing and never looked back as he crossed the line in 22:58.7.

Behind Samuelsson it was a French two-three as Emilien Jacquelin led following the first trip to the range but a penalty second time around scuppered his chances of victory.

He ultimately came home 18 seconds slower than the victor, with compatriot Quentin Fillon Maillet (one penalty) taking bronze.

Samuelsson's back-to-back victories move him top of the overall standings and into the yellow bib, one point clear of Johannes Thingnes Boe, who finished ninth on the day.

