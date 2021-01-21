It was joy for Lisa Theresa Hauser in Antholz-Anterselva, as the Austrian secured a first ever Biathlon World Cup victory after taking gold in the 15km individual event in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

The 27-year-old missed just once with the rifle in a near-perfect performance, as she raced to the line to claim her maiden success in a time of 42:29.3.

Yuliia Dzhima of Ukraine shot the only clear round of the competition to finish second, but she was no competition for Hauser, who announced herself on the world stage in the most dominant of fashion.

The victory was the result of a strenuous off-season for the Austrian, who worked closely with her coaches Markus Fischer and Gerald Honig to perfect her technique.

And the hard work already looks to be reaping rewards, as she followed up her three third-placed finishes in Oberhof last weekend with the win on Italian snow.

"I lack words and it's so incredible. That I could win after so many years. I am in good shape and it has helped me this season. I gained good self-confidence after the third places in Oberhof and it only goes up and up," Hauser said.

"You work on it for so many years that you can win a World Cup one day. I am incredibly proud to be part of it now.

"I no longer have to hit zero to be at the front. I no longer have the pressure. But at the beginning of the season I had some doubts because it didn't work out so well. I like the track here very much, it was fun to run, the skis were very good and I don't even know what to say."

French athlete Anais Chevalier-Bouchet rounded off the podium in third, finishing over a minute behind the leader.

Victory in Antholz-Anterselva moves the Austrian up to seventh in the overall standings this season with 442 points, while Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roiseland - who finished down in 31st in Italy - continues to lead the way with 589 points.

