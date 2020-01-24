Herrmann takes Biathlon World Cup honours in Pokljuka

The 31-year-old German, who won World Championship gold in the 10km pursuit last year, was the class of the field as she finished 59.2 seconds clear of Hanna Oeberg in second.

Anais Bescond completed the podium, 16.5s behind Oeberg as she edged out Laura Vittozzi, who had to settle for fourth.

Overall World Cup top two Tiril Eckhoff and Dorothea Wierer were well off the pace, with the Norwegian finishing 18th, and her Italian rival back in 23rd.

The action continues on Sunday with the 12.5km mass start, the last event before the World Championships in Italy.

