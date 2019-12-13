Wierer, who took the opening Sprint of the season at Ostersund, missed one shot in the prone section but she more than made up for it with a blistering second period.

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

She shot perfectly whilst standing and then really started to put distance between herself and her rivals.

In the end she finished with a time of 21:26.5, 5.9 ahead of Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold who equalled per personal best with silver after shooting perfectly throughout and goes into second in the overall standings.

Hanna Oeberg came in fifth with Marte Olsbu Roesieland in seventh.

The result means that Wierer strengthens her grip on the yellow bib with the pursuit to come on Sunday in Austria.

“[It was] strange you know because after the prone shooting I was sure that the race was over,” Wierer said afterwards.

“Because I felt really strange and I didn’t know if it was good or bad. Finally I was just concentrating on my standing shooting and it worked really well.”

The defending champion is already setting the early pace and her rivals face a battle to wrest the leader’s bib from her grasp.

“I love the fact that she’s not complicated about her biathlon, she just says ‘today I went out there and I just did what I’m trained to do’

“She’s kind of carefree and that’s a lovely place to be to not get stressed out about being the best. Shje could well take that yellow bib all the way to the end of the season.”

Dixon also raised on commentary that it’s not since the 2011/12 season when someone has won the opening two sprints of the women’s season, Magdalena Forsberg was the athlete in question that time.

The men’s sprint is live on Eurosport from 13:15 GMT later today.