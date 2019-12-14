Boe started with an eight second advantage over Simon Desthieux but it wasn’t long before the gap started to increase.

Boe was imperious, skiing well and shooting perfectly throughout on a beautifully still day in Austria which saw the rest of the top four also hit every single shot.

Such was Boe’s dominance that at the third shoot he came in, shot perfectly, and was off again before the rest of the pack could even make it into the shooting area.

“What a great race, starting from bib one,” Boe said afterwards.

“It was quite hard to push from start all race but it paid off in the end and the last loop was pretty chill and it was a good time.”

Alexander Loginov continued his fine form for this season as he took second whilst Emilien Jacquelin put in a sensational performance, coming from 18th to complete the podium.

Compatriot Desthieux took fifth whilst Boe’s brother Tarjei finished in sixth.

Martin Fourcade had to settle for tenth, just behind compatriots Florent Claude and Quentin Fillon Maillet.

The results mean that Boe extends his lead at the top of the overall standings to tighten his grip on the yellow bib.

He is now on 211 points, 34 and 36 points ahead of Loginov and Desthieux respectively and already 49 ahead of Fourcade.