Perfect Eckhoff takes biathlon pursuit victory in Austria

Eckhoff set off eighth with ground to make up on World Cup leader Dorothea Wierer who won the sprint on Friday.

However Wierer struggled with her early shooting, missing two in her first shoot and then one in each of the next three.

That opened the door for the rest of the chasing pack and Eckhoff took advantage alongside compatriot and close friend Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, who didn’t miss a shot in her first two.

Whilst Eckhoff continued to press home her advantage Tandrevold fell away and although she secured third she was passed by Swedish number one Hanna Oeberg.

“I am very happy today; it was my first 20! I was really emotional when I made it, so I could not have been happier." Eckhoff said afterwards.

"And especially when Ingrid, we were standing there together; it was amazing!”

France’s Justine Braisaz chased Tandrevold hard but in the end had to settle for fourth.

Wierer finished tenth to cap off a disappointing day for the Italians, who saw Lisa Vittozzi have another difficult day as she finished 25th.

Eckhoff’s impressive victory, only one other woman shot perfectly, rounds off a strong weekend for Norway after they also took victory in the women’s pursuit and have seen Johannes Thingnes Boe in dominant form on the men’s side.