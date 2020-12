Biathlon

Biathlon World Cup: Sebastian Samuelsson leads Sweden home to men's relay win in Hochfilzen

Sebastian Samuelsson leads Sweden home to a superb men's relay win at the Biathlon World Cup event in Hochfilzen. Norway finished second in a surprising miss for the country given their pedigree in the event.

