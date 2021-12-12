For the second week running, Norway got the better of France in the men's 4x7.5km relay at the Biathlon World Cup, this time in Hochfilzen.

The win was effectively sealed on the range, with Norway missing just five targets in total, to eight for the French.

Ad

France gave themselves too much to do with Fabien Claude missing four targets on the opening leg to leave them down in 13th after the standing shoot.

Hochfilzen Kuehn and Sola break World Cup ducks in Hochfilzen YESTERDAY AT 20:00

Sweden had led at the halfway stage, but some poor shooting in the second half of the race meant they had to settle for fifth spot.

A great day in Hochfilzen continued for Norway as Marte Olsbu Roeiseland overhauled Hanna Sola late on to take the 10km pursuit victory.

The overall World Cup leader won the first pursuit of the season in Oestersund and edged a thriller here as she went from third, 50 seconds behind Sola, to take the win.

Roeiseland missed just one shot all race to Sola's three, and that made the difference as she finished 4.1 seconds clear.

Elvira Oeberg came home in third, 23.3 seconds behind the Norwegian, with Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, who had started in second, enduring a disastrous day of shooting, missing seven targets in all to finish 14th.

With the win, Roeiseland extends her lead at the top of the overall standings on 276 points with Belarus duo Sola and Dzinara Alimbekava her closest rivals, 38 and 39 points behind her respectively.

Hochfilzen Hanna Sola claims first Biathlon World Cup win in Hochfilzen YESTERDAY AT 19:26