Biathlon

Johannes Thingnes Boe makes it a hat-trick of wins in Hochfilzen, finishing 43 seconds ahead of Emilien Jacquelin

Johannes Thingnes Boe claimed a third straight World Cup win this season and finished 43 seconds ahead of Emilien Jacquelin. Defending overall champion Quentin Fillon Maillet came seventh. Fellow Norwegian Sturla Holm Laegreid is currently Boe's closest rival in the World Cup standings. Boe could claim a fourth consecutive victory in Sunday's pursuit.

00:03:00, 15 minutes ago