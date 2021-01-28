Home favourite Monika Hojnisz-Starega recovered from a slow start to be crowned European biathlon champion in a dramatic race in Duszniki Zdroj.

The Polish skier picked up a penalty shot on the second prone and left the range in eighth position but fought back in superb style to take the win in 45:17.1 on home snow.

That one slip-up proved to be the only blemish on her record, gaining four places the next time she took aim and converting medal potential to top spot on the podium.

"I tried to concentrate on each shot and to be focused on the shooting range,” said the victor.

“And I think I did it in a good way. I am really satisfied with this result. This medal brings me much more confidence and I am motivated before the World Championships."

Second place went to Anastasiya Merkushyna who finished an agonising 2.9 seconds back, despite the Ukrainian enjoying a faultless record in front of the targets.

Mid-starter Larisa Kuklina of Russia shot clean and led for large stages of the race but eventually had to settle for bronze – the same medal Hojnisz-Starega won four years ago.

