Tiril Eckhoff moved joint-second on the all-time list of World Cup sprint victories with her 13th in the season-finale in Ostersund.

The Norwegian, making her 200th World Cup start, beat Dorothea Wierer by just 2.5 seconds to move level with Sweden's Magdalena Forsberg and five behind record-setter Magdelena Neuner's 18.

Eckhoff has now won seven sprint races in succession and just one penalty impeded her here en route to a time of 18:44.6.

Wierer shot cleanly but was beaten by Eckhoff's superior speed, while Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold took her sixth podium finish of the season in third.

Eckhoff finished the sprint season top of the pile, with her 420 points crushing the rest of the field, while she has also wrapped up the overall crystal globe, leading by 179 points.

In the men's 10km sprint, Lukas Hofer won for just the second time in his career in a surprising result.

The Italian beat Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson to the line for his first win since January 2014, with Tarjei Boe taking the bronze.

Sprint champion Johannes Thingnes Boe finished seventh, one place behind Sturla Holm Laegreid, his main rival for the overall crystal globe, who has now closed the gap in the overall standings to 15 points with two races remaining.

