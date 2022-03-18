Biathlon

Sturla Holm Laegreid and Tiril Eckhoff claim sprint success in Oslo but Fillon Maillet secures sprint crystal globe

Norwegian one-two but Fillon Maillet secures sprint crystal globe. Laegreid produced a dominant display to take victory in the men's shooting clear and finishing 22.4 seconds clear of overall World Cup winner Quentin Fillon Maillet Great Britain's Amanda Lightfoot, who is retiring at the end of the season, finished 60th, to earn a spot in Saturday's pursuit.

00:02:28, 43 minutes ago