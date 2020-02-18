Wierer finished the 15km event in a time of 43m07.7s to emerge 2.2 seconds clear of her nearest challenger Vanessa Hinz who took the silver medal.

Norway's Marte Olsbu Røiseland completed the top three to take home a bronze medal from the contest.

In truth she was someway short of matching the pace of the top two however, and finished 15.8 seconds behind Wierer.

Hanna Oeberg and Franziska Preuss completed the top five.