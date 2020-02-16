Home favourite Wierer takes pursuit world title

The Italian missed just one target in the shooting, as she came home in a time of 29m22s, to claim victory on a track just 20km from her hometown of Bruneck.

Wierer finished 9.5s ahead of Denise Herrmann of Germany, while Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway finished third 13.8s behind the leader.

The Italian leads the way in the World Cup standings with 605 points after 15 events, but admitted to battling nerves as she competed on home soil.

"It is amazing to be chosen as world champion in front of my own audience. I knew I had to shoot well to get something here. I succeeded," she said. "The pressure here in Antholz is very high, but now I am relieved. It was very emotional, today is a very special day."