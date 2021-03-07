Evergreen Tiril Eckhoff reckons she's getting better with age after soaring to a tenth Biathlon World Cup victory of the season in Nove Mesto.

The resurgent Norwegian claimed her fifth 10km pursuit triumph of the campaign on Sunday as she battled three penalties to topple Denise Herrmann by 24s.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Eckhoff's compatriot, claimed the final spot on the podium but it was Eckhoff who stole the show to extend her lead at the top of the table.

Her triumph draws her level with Magdalena Forsberg as women to have won five pursuits in the same season and Eckhoff, a ten-time world champion, says experience lies at the heart of her thrilling form.

Asked on the key to her success this campaign, the 30-year-old said: "I don't know the difference - I've become older and that's the main reason.

"I've experienced more and more and got older, and I don't take myself as seriously.

"My plan was to shoot clean and shoot fast.

"This has been an amazing year - I'm in good shooting shape and you just have to be thankful, because that doesn't happen all the time.

"It happens a few times in a year and I've been very lucky to experience it several times this year.â€

Eckhoff now sits 80 points clear at the summit of the World Cup standings ahead of Roeiseland, whose third-place in Czech Republic marked her first podium finish since January 9.

The 2014 Winter Olympic gold medallist finished in a time of 27:28.0 and while Herrmann and Roeiseland fought hard, it was not enough to topple the runaway leader.

Roeiseland finished 29.9s behind Eckhoff and the two-time Winter Olympic silver medallist, who sits 45 points ahead of Hanna Oberg in the table, admits her top three finish was a long time coming.

The relieved 30-year-old said: "My shape has been good this year, but the shooting has not been good enough to fight for the podium, especially in the World Championships.

"I had a lot of almost races, a lot of 4-7 places, so I am so glad to be back on the podium. It has been a long time ago and then you appreciate it more.â€

