The IBU have chosen to ban representation of Russian and Belarusian symbols at forthcoming events, but will allow athletes to compete.

Instead of competing under their national status they will be present as neutral athletes, and face a number of restrictions.

Ad

On Twitter the IBU released a statement, saying:

Beijing 2022 Watch Thingnes Boe take fourth gold medal with biathlon brilliance 18/02/2022 AT 12:09

"The IBU will not allow representation of Russia & Belarus at its remaining World Cup & IBU Cup events. However, the IBU will invite individual athletes from these nations to compete as neutral athletes. The measures include but are not limited to:

"No Russian or Belarussian flags, symbols or national emblems can be displayed at the the venue. Instead of the countries’ flags the IBU flag shall be displayed.

"The Russian and Belarussian team clothing incl. Competition suits shall be neutral in colors and design and not display any national emblem or flag

"The Russian and Belarussian anthem will not be played at IBU events

"The Neutral athletes and relays cannot score Nation Cup or Relay Score points"

The news comes as other sporting events pull out of Russia or declare that Russian participants will not take part over the coming months.

Beijing 2022 Boe wins fourth gold in Beijing as shooting failure denies Fillon Maillet history 18/02/2022 AT 10:00