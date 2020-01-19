In-form Fourcade completes biathlon treble in Ruhpolding

The seven-time overall World Cup champion kicked off the event by claiming the 10km sprint on Thursday before leading his nation to 4x7.5km relay glory on Friday.

And Fourcade made it three wins from three when he beat countryman Quentin Fillon Maillet to the 12.5km pursuit title on Sunday.

Fillon Maillet was 17.6 seconds behind Fourcade while Denmark's Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen stopped Simon Desthieux from making it a French one-two-three.

The Dane finished just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Desthieux to claim third spot.

Sportsbeat 2020