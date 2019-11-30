Italy off to impressive start in IBU Biathlon World Cup

The Azzurri finished third overall last year in the mixed relay standings, but this time around the quartet of Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch were too strong for the rest of the field.

They stopped the clock in 1:05:56.1 after dominating on the shooting range with only nine spares between them.

Second were Norway,s team of Tarjei Boe, individual reigning World Cup champion Johannes Thingnes Boe, Tiril Eckhoff and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold while the bronze on the opening day went the Swedes.

Martin Ponsiluoma, Jesper Nelin, Mona Brorsson and Linn Persson were the quartet to claim third, adding to their country's victory earlier in the day in the single mixed relay event.

