Emilien Jacquelin shot four perfect rounds to successfully defend his Biathlon World Championship 12.5km pursuit title with a seamless performance in Pokljuka.

The Frenchman was dominant right from the off in sun-laden snow of Slovenia, with his precision at the shooting range helping to see him home in a time of 31:22.1.

After finishing third in Friday's 10km sprint event, Jacquelin had 12.9s to make up on Martin Ponsiluoma, but once he had overtaken the Swede there was no looking back for the 25-year-old.

The race for second place came down to the wire, with Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson and Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway fighting it out all the way to the line.

Alas, it was Samuelsson who edged the battle to claim the silver medal 7.3s behind the leader, with Boe's two missed attempts at the target proving costly in the latter stages.

Victory in Pokljuka adds to Jacquelin's triumph in Rasen-Antholz in 2020, where he once again was faultless with the rifle, although he admitted this year it wasn't so straight-forward as he lacked the motivation to defend his title.

"It feels so great, it's really difficult," Jacquelin said after the race. "All the last year of training, I was really depressed - it was too hard for me to continue.

"I thought I was not the kind of guy who wanted more. I was happy with my title. Inside me, it was hard to feel the passion. Who I was, it was a really hard question to answer.

"I knew after the sprint I was already focussed on the pursuit. I told myself, keep calm and just try to think about work.

"For me it is hard to be at this level every time because sometimes my head doesn't allow me to have this kind of race, but I'm really happy and proud. I'm prouder than last year, for sure."

