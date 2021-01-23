Emilien Jacquelin outlasted Johannes Thingnes Boe in a stadium duel to earn France their second consecutive men's team relay biathlon World Cup win in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

In a repeat of last year's World Championship pursuit, Jacquelin and Boe battled it out up the final climb and it was the Frenchman who took the lead and held it for his team to win in a time of 1:14:25.8.

That was just 0.8 seconds ahead of Norway in second while Russia completed the podium in third some 50.8s behind.

The Norweigan team of Boe, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Dale and Sturla Holm Laegreid had taken early control of proceedings but Jacquelin's better shooting allowed him to close the gap on Boe in the final stages before then passing on the skis.

And for Jacquelin and his French teammates Antonin Guigonnat, Quentin Fillon Maillet and Simon Desthieux, there was great joy in coming through such a hard-fought scrap.

"It was a hard fight," Jacquelin said. "I do not know if it is the first time for the French team but it has been many years since we won two relays back-to-back in the World Cup.

"We proved to everybody that we are a great team with great athletes and whomever is on the relay we can fight for the podium and win."

The second consecutive win moves France to within 30 points of Norway's 222 at the top of the relay standings, with Germany a further 13 back.

