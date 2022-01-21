Justine Braisaz-Bouchet claimed her first biathlon World Cup win in more than two years as she moved clear of compatriot Julia Simon late on to triumph in the women's 15km individual in Antholz-Anterselva.

The two French biathletes fought a see-saw battle for much of the race but during the final standing stage on the range, Braisaz-Bouchet - who had just a single penalty on the day - took the lead and then skied to glory by crossing the line in 42:20.6.

Ad

It was her first World Cup victory since December 2019 in Oestersund and she ultimately finished 51.1s ahead of Simon, who incurred two penalties, while Sweden's Mona Brorsson took the first World Cup podium finish of her career, 1:37.2 back.

Anterselva Babikov takes surprise World Cup victory in Antholz-Anterselva behind clean shooting performance YESTERDAY AT 15:10

"It is really good to be back on the podium two weeks before the Olympic Games in the individual here in Antholz," said Braisaz-Bouchet.

"It is pretty tough because of the altitude, but I was really patient on the (shooting) mat with the windy conditions and the emotion on the last shooting especially. I am really happy with the race."

Marketa Davidova's sixth-placed finish ensured she won the Women's Individual Crystal Globe, with only two individual races contested this season and Davidova having won the first back in November.

Sunday will see a women's 12.5km mass start race in Antholz, which will be the final event before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games get underway early next month.

Beijing 2022 Fillon Maillet and Olsbu Roeiseland win biathlon pursuits in Ruhpolding 16/01/2022 AT 14:59