Uliana Kaisheva held her nerve to give Russia victory in the women's 4x6km Biathlon World Cup relay in Antholz Anterselva.

The Russian went into the final shoot almost level with Franziska Preuss of Germany. But where in Oberhof, Preuss had been the hometown hero, this time it was Kaisheva who needed just two spares on her way to victory.

Biathlon Jacquelin wins 'hard fight' as France take Antholz-Anterselva relay victory 20 HOURS AGO

The Germans had been well-placed going into the final leg, but Preuss missed once in the standing shoot, where she appeared to be hit by nerves, and despite Kaisheva missing two, she was much quicker out of the range.

Julia Simon, victorious in the mass start on Saturday, had a chance to snatch another success, but missed her final shot and had to settle for third spot.

The Russian team of Kaisheva, Evegniya Pavlova, Tatiana Akimova and Svetlana Mironova required nine spares in all and finished 11 seconds clear of the Germans.

Germany will take some comfort however, with their second spot good enough to move into first place in the relay standings.

Previous leaders Sweden could only manage seventh spot, despite a ferocious final leg from Hannah Oeberg, and they drop into third, with France now up to second. Sportsbeat 2021

Biathlon Simon steals biathlon victory after dramatic sprint finish 21 HOURS AGO