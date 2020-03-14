Coming into the final race of the season, Weirer held the yellow jersey but Eckhoff would have felt confident that she had a chance to beat the Italian.

However, those hopes were dashed as her shooting let her down, missing six of her first 10 shots to open the door for Wierer.

The Italian missed five of her own but in general shot cleaner and finished just over a second behind her rival.

And while Eckhoff finished ahead it was not by enough of a margin which meant that Wierer retains the Crystal Globe.

Julia Simon, 23, made it a double delight for France as she followed Martin Fourcade’s earlier victory in his final race with her first individual victory.

Selina Gasparin and Lisa Vittozzi rounded off the podium while legendary Finn Kaisa Makarainen came in fourth, and her tears at the finish line seemed to suggest that it would be her last.

One of the most impressive performances of the day came from Sweden’s Johanna Skottheim as she powered her way up from 40th at the start all the way to seventh.