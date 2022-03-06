Quentin Fillon Maillet completed a weekend to remember and Tiril Eckhoff sealed a first victory of the season during Sunday's biathlon action in Kontiolahti.

"Having a victory in the pursuit is very good," he said.

Ad

"It was very hard on skis; my shape is not so good compared to Emilien [Jacquelin].

Kontiolahti 'Sensational' - Norway triumph again in Kontiolahti with supreme relay 04/03/2022 AT 15:42

"I know I must be the best on the shooting range. Maybe some stress on the last mistake but I did not know how Emilien would shoot, but (otherwise) it was very good."

Fillon Maillet made just one error on the range, missing his last shot, while his compatriot Jacquelin paid the price for two shooting penalties as he finished fourth.

The victor came home in 32:55.0, 8.2 seconds clear of runner-up Erik Lesser, who returned to a World Cup podium for the first time since a third-placed finish at the same venue in November 2020.

Italy's Lukas Hofer was third ahead of Jacquelin, who now trails his fellow Frenchman by 174 points in the overall World Cup standings with five races remaining.

The women's 10km pursuit was won by Eckhoff, who followed Saturday's 7.5km sprint winner Denise Herrmann into the first prone stage but left it 22 seconds clear after the German received a shooting penalty.

The Austrian led the way thereafter, crossing in 31:40.8, with a shooting mistake at the final stage not enough to let the chasing pack back in to the race.

The clean-shooting Dorothea Wierer finishing second having started in 17th while Herrmann was third.

"It is very nice to be back on top," Eckhoff said.

"I really wanted to win today, so I am very happy. (The last shooting) was really bad.

"I was tired today so it was hard going alone out there in the tracks. I had not the best focus on the last shots. That was a little bit clumsy; I was lucky today."

Kontiolahti Christiansen leads Norway to men's relay success 04/03/2022 AT 15:35