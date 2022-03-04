Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen held his nerve to lead Norway home to men's biathlon relay victory at the World Cup after their Olympic success in Beijing.

A thrilling race saw the lead change hands multiple times, notably when Emilien Jacquelin took more than 30 seconds out of the field to take France from seventh to first at the halfway stage.

France looked like they might take the win when Simon Desthieux put Quentin Fillon Maillet, winner of five Olympic medals in Beijing including two golds, into a narrow lead.

But on this occasion, the Frenchman did not quite have the speed and had to settle for third place on the podium.

Just ahead of him was Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, along with Jacquelin the most likely challenger to Fillon Maillet for the overall crystal globe.

The small globe, however, belongs to Norway, victorious in every men's relay this season bar Ruhpolding.

The action in Kontiolahti continues on Saturday with the men's and women's sprint races.

