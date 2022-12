Biathlon

Highlights: Lisa Theresa Hauser shoots clean to win World Cup 7.5km sprint in Kontiolahti

Austria’s Lisa Theresa Hauser produced a flawless shooting display to win the women’s 7.5km sprint in Kontiolahti. Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi grabbed second in the World Cup event ahead of Sweden’s Linn Persson.

00:02:51, 2 hours ago