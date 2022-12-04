Video
Winter Sports
Biathlon
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Men's standings
Women's standings
World Championships
Watch Eurosport Anytime, Anywhere
Subscribe Now
Find out more
04/12/22 - 11:15
Finished
Kontiolahti
1
J.Bø
2
S.Lægreid
3
E.Jacquelin
12.5km Pursuit - Men • Final
Stages
Classification
Summary
Results
Live results
0
0
avant-match
12.5km Pursuit - Men
30
Highlights
No comments for this event.
No comments for this event.