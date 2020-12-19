In-form Sturla Holm Laegreid continued Norway's Hochfilzen dominance with victory in the men's 12.5km Pursuit on Saturday.

Laegreid, who also won Thursday's 10km Sprint, joined compatriot Tiril Eckhoff â€“ enjoying a similar hot streak in the women's competition â€“ in making it two wins from two over the weekend with a near flawless Pursuit display.

The 23-year-old, who made just one mistake on the shooting range, finished 8.5 seconds clear of Frenchman Emilien Jacquelin â€“ who was error-free with the rifle.

Johannes Thingnes Boe finished third to retain the overall World Cup lead on 392 points, with Laegreid sitting second on 335.

This was a first World Cup Pursuit success for Norway's rising star Laegreid, whose overall record now sits at three World Cup event wins in 12 starts, and he has an incredible career shooting success rate of 95.6% in individual events.

His success in Hochfilzen, meanwhile, saw him leapfrog Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson and regain control of the dark blue bib for the leading competitor under the age of 25.

"It was a fight today," said Laegreid. "I did not have the same physical shape as last time so it was more of a struggle today. But I am happy and I had the lead from the beginning.

"It was amazing (to lead in a pursuit). I didn't really think much of it, there was no audience around the track, so I just kept going and tried not to think too much about it.

"Coming into the race, I thought that if I was clean (on the shooting range) I would probably win.

"I had to lay those thoughts behind me and focus on one shot at a time. There was a bit more movement this time, the rifle was moving faster, but I managed to hit five shots and I was really happy with that."

The men's action for the weekend concludes on Sunday with the 15km Mass Start. It will be the last men's World Cup event of 2020, with the competition resuming in Oberhof on January 8.

