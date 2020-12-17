Sturla Holm Lægreid continued his impressive start to the biathlon World Cup season with 10km sprint victory in Hochfilzen.

Lægreid is a newcomer to the Norway team but is already looking right at home, with this his second victory of the campaign having prevailed at the season-opening event in Kontiolahti.

Sharp shooting has been at the forefront of the 23-year-old's success and that was certainly the case in Austria, flawless on the range before winning in 23:04.9.

He said: ”I'm completely speechless. It worked great on the trail, and I shot like a god. So I am happy.”

Lægreid was almost eight seconds clear of compatriot Johannes Dale as Norway continued to assert their dominance on the biathlon World Cup circuit.

Dale's second place made it a hat-trick of Hochfilzen podiums, having prevailed in the equivalent 10km sprint last time around.

The podium was rounded off by Johannes Thingnes Boe, 20 seconds off the pace but still in possession of the yellow bib, just as he has been since race two of the season.

Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson holds onto the dark blue bib, worn by the leading under-25 skier, having finished fifth on the Austrian snow.

Seven of the 26 races this World Cup season have now been completed with attentions turning to the 12.5km pursuit on Saturday, also held in Hochfilzen, before Sunday's 15km mass starts rounds off stage four and the pre-Christmas programme.

