Norway swept the IBU World Cup podium in Oberhof for the second time in three days as Sturla Holm Laegreid claimed pursuit gold in dramatic fashion.

Laegreid trailed compatriots Johannes Dale and Tarjei Boe by 34.3 seconds heading into the final shoot of the 12.5km race.

Dale missed twice and Boe three times, leaving Laegreid to surge to a fourth World Cup gold of the season.

"It was crazy seeing the other guys miss, then I saw the opportunity and took it, but I did not manage to shot clean," said the 23-year-old, who missed once in the final round.

"Normally, I think Dale would take me but today I managed to keep him behind me so I am satisfied with that.

"Oberhof is so hard. You know you have to struggle all the way. You can sometimes in the beginning feel it is too easy and go harder, but then you get it in the last loop. It is a difficult track, you have to be smart."

There was an uncharacteristically sloppy shooting display from overall World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Boe, who missed four times on the final prone shoot.

France's Fabien Claude finished fourth, 30.7 seconds back, followed by Lukas Hofer of Italy.

