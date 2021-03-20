Sturla Holm Laegreid became only the fourth man to win individual and pursuit Biathlon World Cup globes with victory in the penultimate race of the season in Ostersund, Sweden.

The 24-year-old Norwegian joins Raphael Poiree, Martin Fourcade and Johannes Thingnes Boe in achieving the feat, with his first two World Cup overall titles.

Victory in the 12.5km pursuit today was achieved in a time of 32:40.5, with Thingnes Boe 22.6s behind and Italy's Lukas Hofer third 32.4s back.

And it sets up a tantalising 15km mass start on Sunday, with Laegreid just four points behind Thingnes Boe in the overall classification.

"I did not think I had a chance to take it, because I was third behind Johannes and Jacquelin," Laegreid said.

"I had sort of given up the pursuit globe but I was happily surprised when I can into the finish and heard that I was the winner."

Meanwhile, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland emerged victorious in the 10km pursuit.

The 30-year-old Norwegian took control after the second prone stage to win in 32:54.8, despite incurring four penalties.

Compatriot and Crystal Globe winner Tiril Eckhoff finished second 29.3s behind with Belarus' Hanna Sola third 44s back.

"I missed this so much," Olsbu Roeiseland said.

"I have not won a race since before Christmas so it was about time.

"It was so good and I am so happy that I made it so close to the end of the season. Tiril has won every race so I was glad to beat her."

