Sturla Holm Laegreid held his nerve to claim World Championship gold and the crystal globe in the individual biathlon event in Pokljuka.

The Norwegian 23-year-old has been outstanding in individual events this season, winning in Kontiolahti and taking silver in Antholz-Anterselva.

World Championships Sturla Holm Laegreid closes out to take gold in 20km Individual 2 HOURS AGO

And in Slovenia at the World Championships he lived up to his billing as the individual favourite, shooting clear to take the win by 16.9 seconds from Germany’s Arnd Peiffer, who was also flawless on the shooting range.

Norway's Johannes Dale missed just once but had to settle for the bronze medal, finishing 24 seconds further back, while Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet was the fastest skier in the event, but missed two targets and finished fourth.

He was 0.2 seconds clear of overall leader Johannes Thingnes Boe who also missed two targets, but retains first spot in the race for the overall crystal globe ahead of Laegreid.

Sportsbeat 2021

World Championships Highlights: Marketa Davidova takes gold in 15km YESTERDAY AT 15:09