Russia's Alexander Loginov was delighted to turn around recent poor form and claim a thumping 20km victory in Antholz, Italy.

The 28-year-old claimed his first world title with 10km sprint gold in South Tyrol last year and romped home at the same resort by 58.5s.

"It has been a hard season for me," said Loginov.

"I could not find my best shape for a really long time, but I am really happy that I could shoot clean. I am happy."

Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid kept hold of the red bib with silver, despite missing twice, and closed the gap on Johannes Thingnes Boe as the overall leader missed four times for the second race running.

Frenchman Quentin Fillot Maillet edged out Italy's Lukas Hofer to bronze by two tenths of a second.

