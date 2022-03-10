Quentin Fillon Maillet continued to stretch his lead in the Biathlon World Cup after an excellent win in Thursday's 10km sprint race in Otepaa.

The Frenchmen maintained his grip on the yellow bib, with a brilliant race in Estonia fresh from winning two gold medals at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

He is now 225-points clear in the general classification from nearest challenger and fellow countryman Emilien Jacquelin, who could only finish 32nd.

Fillon Maillet crossed the line in a time of 22:27.4 to finish seven seconds clear of Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid and close in on his first World Cup title.

The win also ensures he tops the sprint standings with just one more sprint race in the calendar, scheduled for next week in Oslo Holmenkollen where the season will conclude.

German Benedikt Doll claimed the final spot on the podium, and is now eighth in the overall standings, after coming home in a time of 22:38.5.

