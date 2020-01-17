Norway continue dominance of Women's biathlon relay

The Norwegians have won all their races in the BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup and defeated closest rivals France by 10.7 seconds.

Karoline Offigstad Knotten, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold and Tiril Eckhoff were also part of the successful team who extended their lead in the standings.

Switzerland remain in second, 50 points adrift of Norway, as they had to settle for third in the latest event despite missing just four shots – the lowest number by any team. Germany were fourth, 22.6 seconds behind Switzerland, with Sweden in fifth.

Two more races remain in the competition, starting with Antholz-Anterselva, Italy on February 22 and then Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on March 7.

Sportsbeat 2020