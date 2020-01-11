Norway continue men's Biathlon Relay winning run in Oberhof

The Norwegians are unbeaten in this year’s World Cup campaign so far and finished in a time of 1:19:32.3 to beat second-placed France by 4.4 seconds.

Lars Helge Birkeland got his team off to the best possible start by twice shooting clear, finishing his leg in 19:27.1, with Belarusian Anton Smolski in hot pursuit.

The two countries were neck and neck throughout the second leg, with Erlend Bjoentegaard leading by just 0.7 seconds from Sergey Bocharnikov at the end of leg two.

But that was as far as the challenge from Belarus got, as Johannes Dale seized the initiative to lead by 31.4 seconds after the third leg, before Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen finished the job.

Victory in Oberhof sees Norway sit atop the overall rankings on 180 points after three stages, with France trailing by 24 points in second and Germany in third 44 points back.