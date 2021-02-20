Norway made it a Saturday to remember as the men eased to 4x7.5km relay gold at the Biathlon World Championships.

After Norway's women won the 4x6km, the men cruised to victory in a time of 1:12:27.4 to make it a relay double on the day.

The team of Sturla Holm Laegreid, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen won by a mammoth 33.1 seconds to claim a sixth gold of the championships for Norway - more than the other nations have earned combined.

Victory took Norway's superstar double Olympic champion Boe to 12 World Championship golds now, putting him tied third on the all-time list for most men's biathlon world titles.

The Swedish outfit of Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Martin Ponsiluoma and Sebastian Samuelsson took silver while Russia claimed the final spot on the podium.

