Norway double up with second relay gold

After winning gold in the sprint earlier in the week, Roeiseland put her team in front after the first leg having built a slender lead over Switzerland.

In the second leg Boe had trouble on the shooting range – missing four shots in total – and was 6.6 seconds behind the Swiss at the handover.

Roeiseland retook the reins and went toe-to-toe with Germany but was just held off by Franziska Preuss as the third leg came to a close.

But Boe saved his best for last, shooting a clear round and storming to a 17.6-second victory over Germany with France completing the podium.

It was the second relay gold of the week for the duo, after Norway triumphed in the 4x6km mixed relay on day one.

Sportsbeat 2020