Norway run away with relay in Nove Mesto to take overall title

The Norweigan team of Vetle Sjastad Christiansen, Johannes Dale, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe won in a time of one hour 10 minutes and 25.3 seconds, finishing ahead of Ukraine and Sweden.

Boe used just ten shots to close his ten targets, sealing Norway's fourth relay win of the season while teammates Christiansen, Dale and Boe used just five spare rounds in their winning effort.

Watch ski jumping live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Meanwhile, in finishing in the silver medal position Ukraine sealed their first men's relay podium in nine years.

"(Winning) meant a lot," Dale said. "We wanted to win the relay cup so this was our big aim.

"My team put me in a good position but here in Nove Mesto you never know with the wind so I tried to keep the distance until my last shoot. Then when I did not use extra shots, I could take time to relax on the last loop."